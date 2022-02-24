They filter the alleged suit that Natalie Portman would wear in the Marvel tape ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’











Little by little, more and more details of the film of Marvel, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’a very ambitious production and what would be the fourth installment of ‘God of Thunder’.

For this plot, we will see one of the most anticipated characters by fans and that has been recurring in comics as it is ‘Mighty Thor’a female version of the ‘God of Thunder’ and played by Jane Foster.

It should be remembered that this character is played by the actress Natalie Portman and, therefore, expectations are the order of the day. Speaking of this same character, in recent days the costume that the actress could use for the new film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was leaked.

The stamp SH Figuarts Bandai is preparing to launch a new line of figures from the movie. Images of the Thor and Mighty Thor figures have been leaked on social media, offering a better look at how the stars of the film will be dressed.

And although the figure of Thor offers a more complete image of the outfit of the ‘God of Thunder’, played by Chris Hemsworth, the one that attracts attention is the clothing of Jane Foster.

In the image you can see him dressed in a battle uniform and wielding the mythical Mjolnir. Although this weapon gives many theories to give, since as we will remember, Hela, Thor’s stepsister, destroyed the hammer during the tape ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

The tape is expected to be released on July 8, 2022 under the direction of Taika Waititi.

