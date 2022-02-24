They delay the premiere of the trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts 3′ – El Financiero

After more than two months without news, a few days ago new poster and release date of the second trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3, which kept fans antsy; however, a few hours ago there was a change of plans.

On February 22, the franchise had announced that this February 24th would reveal a new preview of what we could see in Dumbledore’s Secretsthe third installment in the series of films inspired by the work of JK Rowling. However, a few hours ago the official account of Fantastic Beasts announced that the trailer would not come out today.

Tweet from Fantastic Beasts

“The long-awaited trailer Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will not be revealed today. More to come very soon, thank you for your patience, ”you can read in his tweet, which has collected 5.8 thousand likes at the time of writing.

The franchise did not give details. about this decision nor did he mention why he decided to wait for the release of the long-awaited clip, which would reveal new details of the tape.

But as expected, the comments of his followers did not wait; there are those who commented annoyed by the decision made, while others said they understood and mentioned that they would wait anxiously for the launch to happen.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

This new adventure comes after The crimes of Grindelwald (2018); will be released in theaters in April 2022 and brings back the magic to the lives of all his followers muggleswitches and wizards who are still waiting for their letter to Hogwarts 20 years after the first Hogwarts movie was released Harry PotterWell, let’s remember that it is part of the world of movies of the most famous magician in cinema.

The film stars Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (the theory of everything), two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law ( Cold Mountain, The Talented Mr. Ripley), Ezra Miller (Flash), Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen, who enters the scene after the departure of Johnny Depp from this series of films.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets is directed by David Yates and is based on a screenplay by JK Rowling.