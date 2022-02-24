They compared Bomba Tucumana with Jennifer Aniston for this photo

The physical similarities between people are always a topic that attracts powerful attention in social networks and on many occasions even an object of controversy, since those who assure that someone looks like another person, quickly find opponents to all those who believe which is not so.

The issue of similarities becomes even more relevant when one of those involved is a famous person, whether in the field of culture, music, acting or sports, among others.

The similarity or not between two celebrities is a weakness of many Internet users who simply compare the photo or the material in question and there are not a few who have an opinion about it; because if there is something that the networks boast, it is that they turn all those who are part of them into ‘judges’.

A similarity generated a lot of commotion in the last hours in the social network Twitterand its protagonists are two famous personalities, one Argentine and the other North American.

One of the figures is Jennifer Joanna Aniston, the famous 53-year-old actress and comedian who gained worldwide recognition in the 1990s playing Rachel Green on the television series ‘Friends’.

The actress, director and producer was married to Brad Pitt

The other famous person and who is the only one who actually appears in the photo that caused talk, is Gladys Nelly del Carmen Jiménez, 62, better known as Gladys ‘La Bomba Tucumana’. She is a singer of Argentine tropical music and a native of the province of Tucumán.

Memes for the funny and witty comparison between Aniston and La Bomba Tucumana

The photo that caused sensations on the social network Twitter shows La Bomba Tucumana with makeup and dressed in a striking electric blue satin shirt, blonde straightened hair and a dramatic expression. The furor came when they compared the appearance of the cumbia singer with the image of Jennifer Aniston.

Hilarious memes and messages: