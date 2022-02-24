They ask that this Kirby and the Forgotten Land cover come true

An interesting publication that has been recently offered comes back to us and is related to one of the most outstanding titles of the future catalog of the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Kirby and the Forgotten Land and a curious fan-made cover.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Inspired Case

As we have been able to learn, it is an unofficial design that imagines what a cover could be like in which Kirby is trying to swallow a Nintendo Switch. It looks like a case for the Nintendo Switch Lite, and the result looks great.

It refers to the transformosis that was shown in the last official video of the game. Here it is:

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our full coverage of this game, which launches on March 25, here.

Kirby is back

We also remind you of the premise of the game:

Nintendo’s cute and mighty pink hero, Kirby, returns in Kirby and the Forgotten Land in this story, where he’ll show off new skills in a 3D platform adventure filled with color, surprises, wild nature and Waddle Dees to give and take! drink! It will be available for the Nintendo Switch family of systems shortly: on March 25, 2022, so players eager to embark on this new adventure will not have to wait long to enjoy it. Kirby is a specialist in inhaling air, so he is in for his dream job when he arrives in an unknown land and discovers that the Waddle Dees are being kidnapped in droves by the pack. To rescue his friends, Kirby sets out on a journey with the curious Elfilin, whom he meets in the new world. Users can get a glimpse of the adventure that awaits them in Kirby and the Forgotten Land in the new trailer for the game. The story of this Kirby In this sprawling adventure, players can use a wide variety of Kirby’s abilities to battle enemies and travel through these vivid 3D worlds. This place where nature and past civilization have merged includes a series of areas full of platforming challenges. As players set off to free the Waddle Dees, who are held captive at the finish point at the end of each level, it doesn’t hurt to explore every corner and rescue as many as they can along the way. The pack will present quite a challenge, so along with the iconic copy abilities come new additions to Kirby’s repertoire: the Drill and Scout copy abilities. The Drill makes it possible for him to burrow into the ground and attack enemies from below with a massive slam. Enemies will soon be seeing stars when Kirby unleashes the Scout copy ability, which allows players to shoot at a distant enemy. Kirby can also share the limelight in this adventure, as a second player can join the journey as Waddle Dee handkerchief. Players can launch a variety of attacks using their spear and can quickly jump into two-player co-op* on the same console by sharing a Joy-Con controller.

Via. Source.