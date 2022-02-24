These are the scenes of Martha is Dead that have been censored on PS5 and PS4

Martha is Dead is a horror video game that was released today on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, although the version of the Sony consoles is somewhat different from those of the rest of the platforms: those responsible for the study they have had to make various changes to the game to publish it on PS5 and PS4, as publisher Wired Productions recently explained. Until now it was not known exactly which scenes had been affected by the censorship, but with the game on the market we can already know exactly what changes there are between the different versions.

Before continuing, we warn you that the censored scenes from Martha is Deadwhose analysis we have published today, are especially graphic and grotesque, so if you are apprehensive, even minimally, we recommend you not to continue reading this news. Below we are going to reproduce verbatim all the scenes that have been modified, something that may offend the sensibilities of certain people. We also warn that the description of those moments can contain spoilers of the game, so also we recommend not to continue reading in case you plan to get him.

What are the censored scenes of Martha is Dead?

Warning: graphic description of mutilations and sexual content.

The version of Martha is Dead for PlayStation consoles has several types of censorship, the most notable being the one that affects the interactivity of certain scenes: For example, there is a moment in which we have to cut the face of our dead sister and put it on our face as a mask, a scene that in Xbox and PC is done through several QTEs but in the PlayStation version it is not possible. interactive.

This censorship has also been applied to another scene in which we have to open our sister’s coffin, unbutton her corpse’s nightgown, and slit her belly with scissors to remove a two-headed fetus, all of which is depicted in a very unconventional way. especially graphic. On Xbox and PC you have to perform these actions using pop-up controls, while on PlayStation it has been replaced by a non-interactive version of the same act.

In addition to removing interactivity from these cutscenes, the PlayStation version also allows you to skip them so you don’t even have to watch them. Other content has also been cut, such as mentions of a woman “pleasuring herself until she bled,” a dialog that does not appear on PS5 and PS4neither in text nor read by the protagonist.

There are some modifications that also affect the rest of the platformssuch as changes to the notices that alert you to game content before starting the game, which are now more sensitive and descriptive, and add links to organizations that can help people overcome the traumas that are discussed in Martha is Dead. Also at that point has been added the option to activate a censored version, available on all platforms, in which the aforementioned scenes are completely removed and certain moments are hidden with a screen blur. This option, which complements the general censorship of PlayStationit can also be activated later.