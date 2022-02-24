The Xiaomi 12 Lite filters its first details

Although Xiaomi has not yet introduced its Xiaomi 12 series in the global market, the first details of the Xiaomi 12Lite have started to appear.

In addition to the Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12X, the series will include a Lite model and probably the highest of the Ultra range. Five models with which the Chinese company will offer options from mid-range to premium with the same design.

Thanks to the Xiaomiui team we have known the first details of this new model. A terminal that would have a larger screen than the base model albeit with some trimmed down specs.

Specifically, it will mount an OLED screen with a size of 6.55 inches with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Panel that will have an integrated fingerprint reader.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+. A mid-range processor compatible with 5G connectivity.

In the photographic section, it will maintain the configuration of three sensors for its rear camera. A 64MP main sensorwhich will be complemented by an ultra wide sensor and a macro sensor.

There are no details yet on when it will hit our market. But it will probably arrive in the middle of the second quarter of the year.

