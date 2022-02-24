The Weeknd has a new girlfriend, Simi Khadra, a friend of his ex Bella Hadid

Digital Millennium

The Weeknd kept busy with his music and very little was known about his sentimental life until now, since everything seems to indicate that the singer a new opportunity has been given and this time next to Simi Khadra, a young woman who stands out in fashion and who is also one of the friends of Bella Hadid, ex-girlfriend of the interpreter of Blinding Lights.

It was a few days ago when both were photographed very affectionate, but what confirmed that they are more than friends was a video that was taken by TMZ in which both are seen kissingso the doubts whether or not they are a couple were clarified.

Apparently these images and video were taken at the singer’s birthday celebration, the event was held in a luxurious restaurant in Las Vegas called Delilah. The couple did not hesitate to show their love even if they were caught on camera.

Who is Simi Khadra?

Simi Khadra, The Weeknd’s new girlfriend is a young woman who has stood out for her taste in fashion, who has also rubbed elbows with important entertainment figures such as Selena Gomez as well as Bella Hadid, It should be noted that both were ex-girlfriends of the singer.

Simi was born on March 31, 1993 in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and has a twin sister named Haze.. The sisters are recognized for being involved in fashion and wearing outfits of prestigious brands such as Fendi, Cartier, Chanel, Stella McCartney, among others. As if that were not enough, they have their own clothing brand called SIMIHAZE Beauty.

For now no further details of the romance between Simi and The Weeknd have been given, however, for a few weeks they were seen together in Los Angeles, although they did not show that they were a couple and seemed more to have a friendly relationship.

