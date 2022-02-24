the video clip of Elton John that starred Robert Downey Jr. before being Iron Man in Marvel

Years before the MCU added him as one of its great stars, the actor took a central role in a video of the British singer. You do not remember?

If you think about the Marvel Cinematic Universethe great franchise that celebrates millions of dollars at the box office before each release, surely the first figure that crosses your mind is Robert Downey Jr. This actor had a rebirth as rarely seen in Hollywood when he played Iron Man in the adaptations of superhero comics, but before that he had a time in a video clip that was significant for him. He looks unrecognizable!

Like most fans of the MCU You know, the past of the current star was not pleasant at all, although he was considered one of the great talents during the 90s. The drug addiction scandals, several rehabilitations and prison terms made him look like a toxic figure, but to his luck he has left him behind and today he enjoys a unique affection from the public. Where was one of his first steps to recovery?

+ The video clip in which he starred and looks unrecognizable

i want love It was Elton John’s first single from his album Songs from the West Coast published in 2001, in which he reveals a hard love situation that he has gone through. The great curiosity was that the one chosen to star in his video clip was Robert Downey Jr.who was his friend and decided to support him because he knew what it was like to go through stormy moments in his life. Check out the memorable video clip!

As reported in his monento, the actor left the rehabilitation clinic in July and the following month he was already in the Greystone mansion in Beverly Hills to start the video recordings. According to his director, Taylor-Johnson, they shot about 16 times and settled on the last one as the final take. Considering the similarity and feelings, the reactions ensured that Robert he made the song his own and there he had the turning point that changed his life.

Of course, his appearance is completely different from when he was starring in the movies. Marvel and here we see him with a different color tone, without his characteristic beard, corresponding to the time he was in the recovery clinic. Robert Downey Jr. He reversed his terrible situation and is currently one of the most beloved actors by companies.