The van that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky would use to travel with their son

This is the Cadillac Escalade, the most luxurious SUV of the American firm. The van has a 420 hp engine that allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. Know its value!

February 01, 2022 12:53 p.m.

A$AP Rocky with Rihanna

Without a doubt, the news of the week is Rihanna’s pregnancy. In recent days, photos of her with her partner A $ AP Rocky were leaked, in which her belly betrays the secret they both hid. After that, it was the artists themselves who confirmed it. Both are car fans and have a wide variety in their garages, although several of them are two-seater sports cars, so they would be ruled out as a family option. The van indicated to transport the three is the cadillac-escalade of the rapper

This is Cadillac’s largest SUV. This vehicle has extreme elegance on the outside. As far as its interior is concerned, it has 8 extremely comfortable seats and a total of three curved OLED screens that combined add up to 38 inches. In addition, synthetic leather and other soft semi-aniline leather finishes are used.

This is what the rapper’s Cadillac Escalade looks like

Under the hood rests a 6.2-liter V8 engine with 420 hp that has the possibility of disabling half of the cylinders, in order to save fuel. It has a 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. All this allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Other options that rest in the A$AP garage and could be used by the family are the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes Class A and BMW 5 Series. On Rihanna’s side, she has other extremely interesting alternatives such as the Chevrolet Suburban LTZ and the Maybach 57 S. The truth is that the son or daughter of the couple at the time did not lack a vehicle to be transferred.