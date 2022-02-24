









Ukraine: The soccer game of death that was made into a movie the party of death because almost all the Ukrainians who played a football match against the Germans were killed for the simple fact of having beaten them.

On August 6, 1942, with the Nazis occupying the city that today is a country invaded by Russiathe team HR Startmade up of eight former Dynamo Kiev players, faced Flakelf, made up of members of the German air force.

At half time the Ukrainians were leading by one goal and were advised to either let the win or leave the field, but instead they nailed three more goals.

In the last seconds, when a Ukrainian dribbled past the goalkeeper and was about to score the sixth, the player opted to turn around and kick towards the center of the field.

At the end of the game, both teams took a souvenir photo.

Days later, the German Gestapo caught all the players for being members of the Ukrainian police, associated with Dinamo. One died that same day and others were sent to concentration camps.

The party has served as a starting point for some allusive films.

In 1964, “Tiebreaker before death” was released, produced by the then Soviet Union, with Yuri Volkov, Vladimir Kashpur and Leonid Kuravlyov in its cast, the latter recently deceased.

Made in black and white, with a duration of 88 minutes, the feature film was directed by Yevgei Karelov, who was a teenager during World War II and in the 60’s was considered one of the country’s strongest filmmakers in the drama genre.

It took 48 years for a Russian production company to decide to make Match, a film that takes Nikolay Ranevich as a reference, the Dinamo goalkeeper who faced the Nazi team. In the film it is seen that the game has more to do with honor and dignity than sports.

It was nominated for Best Film by the Russian National Movie Awards, starring Sergey Bezrukov, the international Elizaveta Boyarskaya (The Fall and Anna Karenina) and Stanislav Boklan.

The Soviet “Két félidö a pokolban” (1961) as well as the Hollywood “Escape to Victory”, with Sylvester Stallone, Michael Cane and Pelé, were inspired by the original match to create a fiction.

The first title tells that for Adolf Hitler’s birthday, high-ranking Nazi officials decide to organize a match between soldiers and prisoners of war.

The prisoners’ trainer, a former Olympic player, then asks for food and time to train, which they accept.

At some point they manage to escape, but are caught and sentenced to death.

Still, they must play, which they do in hopes of being spared. But they run over the Germans in the game and before the game is over, they are executed.

In the second film (1981) some Nazi officers propose a game against prisoners, for propaganda purposes.

The inmates play so well that even the German captain congratulates them and, at some point, the public throws down the fence, the defendants camouflage themselves with other clothes and manage to escape from prison.

