The search begins! Maluma announces an exciting contest for the talents of Medellín

COLOMBIA – Today, Maluma has established itself as one of the most successful artists throughout Latin America and, specifically, it has been the urban market that it has conquered. Despite having clear influences from pop and other tropical genres, the famous Colombian has bet on reggaeton on a large scale. A bet that has allowed him to evolve the genre, especially in his country of origin.

However, Papi Juancho has done much more than dedicate himself to reggaeton. Being the international artist that he currently is, Paisa has had the opportunity to transform the sound of reggaeton into more digestible sounds for a larger audience. Such would be the cases of his themes for “7DJ”, in which he included the Jamaican influence above all that has prevailed in his artistic brand for years.

Maluma wants to exploit the talent of his country

It wasn’t until a couple of days ago that, without warning, Maluma surprised everyone with a really gratifying announcement. Through a video that she recorded for her official profile of Instagram, the famous Colombian invited his followers to create a verse for “Cositas de la USA”. A unique opportunity that will serve to promote a new paisa talent. But the best part of the news does not end there!

It turns out that the interpreter of “Mala Mía” has opened the opportunity that whoever is the winner of the contest will have two great opportunities. In the first place, whoever is victorious will be able to sing with the paisa artist in one of the most important concerts of her career to date in Medellín. As if that wasn’t enough, they’ll also be awarding a production team for a new song to boost a new superstar.

Faced with such an offer Maluma has thrown on the networks, it is clear that the most creative fans have not been able to contain themselves, This is how during the last 48 hours the applicants have not stopped sending their proposals. It is certainly an opportunity that many will not be able to deny and, as if that were not enough, what has captivated the most is the great faith that the singer has in the talents of his hometown.