The Rock confirms XFL deal with NFL after Super Bowl performance

Everything seems to indicate that the appearance of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in Super Bowl LVI had an end in favor of the XFL. The former wrestler, now a Hollywood star, made an important announcement in which he confirmed the association that he will have with the NFL itself.

It should be remembered that it was in 2021 that the purchase of the brand by the actor and athlete was confirmed, after it was declared bankrupt. The purchase would have been closed at around 15 million dollars in search of reviving the league.

The former WWE surprised everyone with his participation in the last Super Bowl, which the LA Rams won against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dwayne was in charge of welcoming the public to the stadium during the pre-match ceremony.

Through his social networks, The Rock confirmed this collaboration, where changes in the XFL regulations will be tested to improve it. “I’m excited, I’m motivated. I am honored to share this important announcement that the XFL is officially contributing to the NFL. The main idea of ​​this collaboration is to further grow the sport of American football that we love so much,” said Dwayne.

The division has a return scheduled for the spring of 2023 while details are being finalized for its relaunch. Despite the agreement, they have already assured in the XFL environment that they do not intend to be a development territory for the NFL at any time.

Instagram: TheRock



