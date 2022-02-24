The real reason Emily Blunt became an actress

The A Quiet Place actress celebrates her 38th birthday today! Here we tell you how the theater changed her life completely and resolved her struggle since she was a child.

Happy Birthday Emily Blunt! Owner of a unique charisma, multi-award winner and protagonist of a movie romance, the British actress celebrates its 38 years today. And although she is still very young and has a promising future, the truth is that she has an extensive career full of successes that made her one of the most popular performers in recent years. However, when she was a teenager, she never imagined that she would be able to pursue acting.

On February 23, 1983, the second daughter of Joanna, an actress and teacher, and Oliver, the most renowned lawyer in the United Kingdom, was born in Wandsworth. In a high-class family, she was encouraged to enjoy all kinds of activities. Horseback riding, singing in a choir and playing instruments were some of her favorite pastimes. But a complex accompanied her from a very young age.

Emily suffered from stuttering and, for that reason, he never thought of trying the theater. “It comes from my family. I had an uncle, a cousin and a grandfather who stuttered. It has nothing to do with anxiety, it’s a brain synapse what happens to people who are genetically predisposed to have it”, he told People years ago. Consultations with speech therapists, training in her voice and a constant struggle went through the young woman’s adolescence.

Thus, a fantastic coincidence came into his life: one of his teachers suggested star in the school play and try playing a character completely different from her. Not only did it work, but it showed him her true calling. “I never thought of being an actress when I was little. It was recommended to me to overcome my stuttering and It was something that I immediately liked”, he assured in dialogue with El Mundo.

the actress of A Quiet Place and Mary Poppins He attended Hurtwood House when he was 16, a school that promotes the performing arts and that crossed it with a great partner. “I found my managerr, things started to come out and it all happened by a series of coincidences. There was a day, around the age of 18, when It was clear to me that I wanted to dedicate myself to this for the rest of my life.Blunt concluded.