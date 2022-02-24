The player who is Antuna’s ideal partner in Cruz Azul but Reynoso does not put him

Antuna and the partner he has in the Blue but Reynoso does not put it

February 23, 2022 1:14 p.m.

John Reynoso once again, he leaves one of the players on the substitute bench who shows great conditions in the sporting part, but who is not taken into account by the strategist because he sees better conditions in other elements.

Reynoso thus deprives the cement machine the issue of having a player on the field of play that gives him more offensive situations, all because he does not consider the aerial game to be one of the attacking components, with which Blue Cross He can contribute to score more goals.

Uriel Antuna Above all, it is the most affected. The player is now a figure in the Machine, he has three goals and is one of those who shows a high level of play. But Reynoso refuses to use an important duo, to increase the number of goals.

What player does not want to have Juan Reynoso within Cruz Azul?

Santiago Giménez already deserves to be in the first team of the Cement Machine, he would make a good pair with Antuna, who can be his main supplier, but the coach considers having Brayan Angulo fixed in the MX League and giving him a chance in the Concachampions.

