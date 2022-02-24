The New York Met Opera announces its 2022-23 program, the most prolific in ten years | Culture | Entertainment

After two seasons of slowed down artistic activity, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Met Opera in New York announced this Wednesday artistic program for the 2022-2023 seasonwhat with seven workswill be the most prolific in the last decade.

“The lessons that we have learned during the two years of the pandemic are that the future of the Met and the opera depends on continually opening up new and diverse artistic terrain. It is our way forward”, said the director general of the Met Opera, Peter Gelbin a statement in which he highlighted premieres and new productions that will take to the stage.

the seven operas

The opening night of the next season is scheduled for September 27 and will be borne by the opera Medeathe tragedy in three acts by Luigi Cherubini, which will star soprano Sondra Radvanovsky and tenor Matthew Polenzani.

The opera, based on the homonymous tragedy by the Greek author Euripides, will be directed by Carlo Rizzi.

The classic taste of the start of the Met operatic season will be followed by, on November 22, the world premiere of The Hoursthe latest work by composer Kevin Puts, which is based on the novel of the same name by writer Michael Cunningham.

the novel was brought to the big screen in 2002 by Stephen Daldry in a film starring Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore and Nicole Kidmanwho that year won the Oscar for best leading actress for her role in the feature film.

In its operatic version, the orchestra will be conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and, on stage, the leading trio will be made up of the sopranos Renée Fleming and Kelli O’Hara and the mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato.

For its year-end gala, the institution will present the fedora by Umberto Giordanoin a production by David McVicar, also responsible for the work of Medea.

Directed by Marco Armiliato, it will star soprano Sonya Yoncheva, tenor Piotr Beczala and also soprano Rosa Feola.

Lohengrinby Richard Wagner will take over on the boards 26 of February with a production by François Girard, directed by maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin and starring Piotr Beczala and sopranos Tamara Wilson, Elena Stichina and Christine Goerke.

The first opera by composer Terence Blanchard, Championdealing with the life of boxer Emile Griffith (1938-2013) will arrive on April 10also conducted by Nézet-Séguin and performed by bass baritones Ryan Speedo Green and Eric Owens, soprano Latonia Moore and mezzo soprano Stephanie Blyte.

May will be the month of Mozart with the operas don giovanni (May 5) and The magic Flute (May 19), which will be directed by Nathalie Stutzmann.

the voices of don giovanni They will be reincarnated as the baritone Peter Mattei, the sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martinez and Ying Fang, the tenor Ben Bliss and the bass baritone Adam Plachetka.

The magic Flutemeanwhile, will feature the soprano Erin Morley and the tenor Lawrence Brownlee.

“Our 2022-23 season will pick up where we will have left off at the end of the current season, with more new productions and more premieres at the Met than in decades,” Gelb said.

The Met Opera resumed its activity in September 2021 after almost a year and a half of hiatus due to covid-19, so stopped entering 150 million dollars and caused tensions between management and the musicians’ union.