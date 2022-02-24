The musical phenomenon of the moment worldwide will arrive in Almería this summer

G. Mirón / The Voice



The consolidated music festival ‘Dreambeach Villaricos’ that is held every summer (with the exception of the last two years of the pandemic) in the district of Cuevas del Almanzora continues to add to its lineup world renowned artists for this year’s edition 2022.

This Thursday, the organization of the festival has revealed that the sensation of the moment in urban music. He speaks with a Buenos Aires accent and his name is Bizarrap. The Argentine DJ and producer will visit Spain this summer for the first time and today it has been known that one of the stops on his tour will be Dreambeach, the electronic music festival par excellence in our country. The artist from Buenos Aires will offer his biggest show in Europe on the coast of Almería, above the huge main stage of the event and before the 25,000 fans who usually pack the esplanade of the main stage.

At Dreambeach, which will be held in Villaricos (Cuevas del Almanzora) from July 13 to 17, Bizarrap will have at its disposal a gigantic stage 85 meters wide -almost like a football field- and 28 meters high, the equivalent of a 7-storey building. The huge technological ingenuity will be equipped with 400 square meters of LED screens and 1,000 lighting fixtures. A total of eight CO2 cannons, cold fire flares and pyrotechnics complete the special effects that the Argentine will use to display an unprecedented visual and sound show.

Gonzalo Conde, alias Bizarrap, a 23-year-old Argentine, is a musical phenomenon that sweeps teenagers around the world Hispanic. Producing music from his bedroom, he has achieved 10 million fans on Instagram, 15 million monthly views on Spotify and nearly 12 million subscribers on YouTube, where he has over 3.5 billion cumulative views on all of his videos. In the last Latin Grammys she obtained 4 nominations. He did not win any, but left the gala as the revelation artist.

Each month it’s an event on YouTube the launch of his Music Sessions, a Trap recital with a star guest. Great urban artists (Trueno, Eladio Carrión, Nicky Jam, Chucky73, PTAZETA, Anuel AA, Morad…) have gone through this super viral format, which is recorded in their own room.

One of the most famous sessions, starring Nathy Peluso, touches the 300 million views in just 12 months. Two other urban artists revealed today will be the national duo Ajax and Prok and Puerto Rican Reggaeton and Trap singer Eladio Carrión.

50% of the poster, already unveiled

Bizarrap has been the stellar surprise of a wide preview of 24 artists unveiled by Dreambeach this afternoon. After this announcement, the festival has already announced 50% of its programming. Among the new guests, great international names of Techno stand out, such as Richie Hawtin, Amelie Lens, Marco Carola, Nina Kraviz, Michael Bibi and Gonçalo, and national figures such as Dennis Cruz and Cuartero.

In the field of the most mainstream sounds, from the edition suspended by Covid in 2020 Alesso has been picked up, a genuine icon of the EDM generation that dreamers have been asking for since the first edition. Virtuous pianist and producer, he has grown as an artist under the tutelage of his compatriot Sebastian Ingrosso, of Swedish House Mafia. He is the author of such iconic anthems as ‘If I Lose Myself’ (featuring OneRepublic) and ‘Something Just Like This’ (an award-winning remix of an original by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay). A month ago he surprised us with a joint song with popstar Katy Perry, the very danceable ‘When I’m Gone’.

With a very similar business style, other disc jockeys announced today for the main stage are Brian Cross, MATTN, Nervo and Yves V. Also joining the mainstage program is the TAC Team trio, a Hardstyle formation that is the result of the union of three great figures of the genre from Holland, the cradle of this musical style: Toneshifterz, Atmozfears and Code Black. Their names join another great artist with a consanguineous sound: the Ukrainian Miss K8.

come back after 8 years

At open air stage, where the most strident sounds of drum & bass usually resound, the great novelty is the return of Krewella eight years later. The duo made up of the American sisters Yousaf and Yasmine Yousaf were already in Villaricos in 2014, and in July they will thrill again with their eclectic mixes —EDM, Electro House, dance pop, Hard Bass and everything else that comes to mind— accompanied by their live voices. Today it has also been known that AMC, Break, Dub Elements, Eptic and Oto will also be on the bill.

Tickets to attend Dreamebach 2022 are on sale at www.dreambeach.es at a

price of €75 for the 5-day subscription and €115 adding a camping place. VIP subscriptions can be purchased from €130.