The most recommended iPhone drops more in price with one condition

If you want to get the most recommended iPhone of 2022 at the best price, you have to take advantage of this Amazon offer.

If there is to recommend an iPhone this year, that pleases all users and has a very good value for money, that is the iPhone 12. Was the best selling smartphone of 2021 and they may continue to hold a very high position in 2022 thanks to the good offers we are seeing.

We are seeing very good offers on the iPhone 12, but its price has never been so low. If you take advantage of this offer you can take the iPhone 12 home for only 628 euros, which represents a discount of more than 180 euros compared to its official price of 809 euros.

It’s about a Refurbished iPhone 12 by Amazon, and that’s why the price is so low. As stated by Amazon, this product works and looks like new and has a 1-year Amazon Renewed warranty. It has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon-qualified vendors.

Main specifications of the iPhone 12

You are not going to find another smartphone on the market with the specifications of the iPhone 12 at this price. We have a great OLED screen, incredible cameras and a processor with enviable power:

A premium design in aluminum and glass.

in aluminum and glass. Screen Super Retina XDR OLED 6.1 with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels.

with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels. Protection Ceramic Shield stronger than any other smartphone glass.

stronger than any other smartphone glass. 5G connection for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality.

for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality. Processor A14 Bionic the fastest chip in a smartphone.

the fastest chip in a smartphone. Advanced dual camera system 12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle.

12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle. Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording with DolbyVision .

3 and 4K HDR video recording with . 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision.

with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. FaceID the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world.

the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world. IP68 water resistance 6 meters up to 30 minutes.

6 meters up to 30 minutes. Accessory Compatibility MagSafe which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging.

which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging. iOS 15 with all its news.

