The most faithful Joker to the comics will come to the Arrowverse in Batwoman

A Batwoman behind-the-scenes post has shown what the Arrowverse’s Joker will look like, and it’s surprisingly good.

bat-woman is currently airing its third season, and its last episode titled We’re All Mad Here introduced version of arrowverse the joker. Throughout the season, different variants of iconic baddies in the history of Gotham Citybut perhaps the most famous villain of all was introduced through Marquis Jet (Nick Cregan), who assumes the character of the Joker.

Since Cesar Romero wore the purple jacket in the 1966 television series, many great actors have embodied the clown prince of crime onscreen. Jack Nicholson brought the funniest side of the character while still being a formidable opponent for the Batman from Michael Keaton. the ill-fated Heather Ledger provided the inherent chaos and unpredictability that come with the villain, while the tattooed, badass version of Jared Leto did not convince many. joaquin phoenix dove into the tortured mind of the Joker to create a more than satisfying iteration.

But we still haven’t seen an aesthetically true Joker to the one we know from the comics, until now. A new behind-the-scenes look from the Batwoman series offers a first look at the Arrowverse’s version of the clown prince of crime, and not a grainy shot from behind like we saw in the episode. the young actor Kendrick Jacksonwho plays the child version of Marquis on the series, posted a series of photos on Instagram, one of which featured him with the unnamed Joker actor in full costume.

What probably prevented Batwoman from using the character fully is due to the restrictions of Warner Bros. on DCTVas the studio tends to book some of the biggest characters in DC exclusively for live-action movies, the Joker being one of them. Gotham had the opposite problem, as the Batman prequel series was able to explore its vision of the maniacal clown across five seasons through Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska, the latter being the one who finally took on the role. However, Gotham couldn’t use the Joker’s name and had to tweak his final costume.

Although Warner Bros.’s questionable restrictions on DC are a mystery, the Arrowverse benefits from its own version of the Joker. While not really a legacy title, making Marquis the new iteration allowed Batwoman to give her heroine a very personal villain in Season 3. Not only does Ryan have to stop someone who essentially worships the Joker, but it’s his own. flesh and blood, a refreshing angle to the Bat and Joker dynamic.