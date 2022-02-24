The most expensive gifts from Kanye West to Kim Kardashian during 10 years of relationship

kanye-west knows exactly how how to splurge on extravagant gifts and the importance of them. Let’s remember that the rapper, at some point in his career, included the phrase “my presence is a gift” in his songs, so being detailed when giving a valuable gift is part of his nature.

The news related to kanye-west and his wife kim kardashian, they divorced after six years of marriage has gone around the world due to the number of situations that the same singer has exposed on his social networks, but we cannot forget that the couple shared many special occasions together in the course of their relationship, and they rarely missed the opportunity to give each other exorbitantly expensive gifts as tokens of affection.

Without a doubt, the most splendid on the subject was always KanyeWest, although the leader of the Kardashian clan was not far behind.

Here’s a look at some of the Grammy winner’s most extravagant gifts for his reality TV superstar wife, ranging from personalized Cartier jewelry to Hermès handbags and most shocking of all, the hologram of Kim’s late father.

Kanye bought a $36,700 Panthère de Cartier bracelet for Kim’s 32nd birthday in 2012, then picked out another feline-themed charm on Valentine’s Day the following year. This type of jewelry has been sold for more than $137,000 dollars.

We can’t pass up one of the biggest, though today it might have lost its sentimental value, In October 2013, the rapper got down on one knee with a 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz ring worth an estimated $2 million.

For fashion lovers, the meaning of a Hermés Birkin bag can mean a lot, for those who are not familiar with the subject, it is important to mention that to get a model in series, even waiting lists are made and not everyone who he wants it he can have it. Well, knowing this topic, knowing that Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian a bag of this type and also personalized, it is a real surprise. To make matters worse, he did this on more than one occasion.

Although it does not count as a gift, let us remember that on some occasion, Kim Kardashian revealed that there were brands that offered her more than 2 million dollars for a post on their networks. Before the subject, hers at that time her husband reminded her that he could compensate for that and more and that it was not necessary for her to accept such an offer no matter how juicy it was.

Another of the most remembered moments was his “little” detail of Valentine’s Day where Kenny G himself enlivened the romantic moment in a room full of flowers.

Last, and definitely the most impressive, was when Kanye West surprised his ex-wife with his father’s hologram. This surprise filled absolutely the entire family with emotion, because to this day, they have coped with the loss of his father with great sadness.

