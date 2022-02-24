The middle name was known! Kylie Jenner named Wolf after her boyfriend

UNITED STATES. – Kylie Jenner shared her son’s middle name Wolf Webster. The child bears a name that is very special to his father, Travis Scott, since it is his first name. The information was given by the TMZ medium, which had sources close to the popular couple.

For those who are not fans of Scott, the truth is that his real name is not the one that appears next to his songs. Otherwise Jacques Bermond Webster II, it seems that the rapper did not like the familiar name to carry in his musical career. In any case, he has a special affection for it and that is why he decided to give it to his son, although as his middle name.

When Kylie Jenner announced the name of her newborn baby, she did it through a story of Instagram. In it she let it be known that she had chosen Wolf as the main way to call his son. Being a recognized star, the celebrity media wanted to know the full name of the little one. For this, they were able to gain access to his birth certificate.

This was known by a news portal.

Fans of the popular family Kardashian/Jenner they thought the child’s middle name might become Angel. Since the mother of the same said that the date of birth coincides with the number of her angel. It seems that they have decided to let it pass and give it another previously chosen name. The parents of the child have been really cautious when it comes to showing information about it.

The thing is Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott They have not yet shared any complete photo of their recent baby, which they have done with Stormy. In fact, the girl is quite a celebrity with only 4 years of life. They may be waiting for the child to grow a little older to make it known.