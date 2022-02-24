The Met Opera announces its 2022-23 program, the most prolific in ten years

New York, Feb 23 After two seasons of artistic fallow and slowed activity due to the covid-19 pandemic, the New York Met Opera announced this Wednesday its artistic program for the 2022-2023 season, which with seven works, will be the most prolific in the last decade. “The lessons we’ve learned over the two years of the pandemic are that the future of the Met and the opera depends on continually breaking new and diverse artistic ground. It’s our way forward,” said Met Opera Director General, Peter Gelb, in a statement in which he highlighted the premieres and the new productions that will go on stage. The opening night of the next season is scheduled for September 27 and will be performed by the opera Medea, the tragedy in three acts by Luigi Cherubini, which will be starring the soprano Sondra Radvanovsky and the tenor Matthew Polenzani. The opera, based on the homonymous tragedy by the Greek author Euripides, will be directed by Carlo Rizzi. The classic flavor of the start of the Met’s operatic season will be followed, on November 22, by the world premiere of “The Hours”, the latest work by composer Kevin Puts, which is based on the novel of the same name by writer Michael Cunningham. . The novel was brought to the big screen in 2002 by Stephen Daldry in a film starring Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore and Nicole Kidman, who won the Oscar for best leading actress that year for her role in the feature film. In its operatic version, the orchestra will be conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and, on stage, the leading trio will be made up of the sopranos Renée Fleming and Kelli O’Hara and the mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato. For its end-of-year gala, the institution will present Umberto Giordano’s Fedora, in a production by David McVicar, also responsible for the work of Medea. Directed by Marco Armiliato, it will star soprano Sonya Yoncheva, tenor Piotr Beczala and also soprano Rosa Feola. Lohengrin, by Richard Wagner, will take over the stage on February 26 with a production by François Girard, directed by maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin and starring Piotr Beczala and sopranos Tamara Wilson, Elena Stichina and Christine Goerke. The first opera by composer Terence Blanchard, “Champion”, which deals with the life of boxer Emile Griffith (1938-2013), will arrive on April 10, also directed by Nézet-Séguin and performed by bass baritones Ryan Speedo Green and Eric Owens, soprano Latonia Moore and mezzo soprano Stephanie Blyte. May will be the month of Mozart with the operas “Don Giovanni” (May 5) and “The Magic Flute” (May 19), which will be directed by Nathalie Stutzmann. The voices of “Don Giovanni” will reincarnate in the baritone Peter Mattei, the sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martinez and Ying Fang, the tenor Ben Bliss and the bass baritone Adam Plachetka. “Die Zauberflöte”, meanwhile, will feature soprano Erin Morley and tenor Lawrence Brownlee. “Our 2022-23 season will pick up where we will have left off at the end of the current season, with more new productions and more premieres at the Met than in decades,” Gelb said. The Met Opera resumed its activity in September 2021 after almost a year and a half of stoppage due to covid-19, for which it stopped entering 150 million dollars and caused tensions between the management and the musicians’ union. EFE jfu/fjo/eat