The Meg 2: The Trench signs Sergio Peris-Mencheta and continues filming

megalodon, The Meg, was the last attempt to bring back the essence of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws to the big screen. That blockbuster DNA that distilled the film of the seventies, leading the film industry towards other paths of spectacularity and terror as the main elements to make the box office sound, was corrected and increased by presenting a prehistoric creature of colossal size and with a voracious hunger, whose only objective is to eat everything that moves and any type of meat that passes in front of its eyes.

With Jason Statham on the front of the project, being the star protagonist to attract the attention of the public (the only thing that this actor lacked in the cinema was to face a giant shark, because just like Dwayne Johnson we have seen him do absolutely everything), The Meg took a pretty hefty smack in criticism, but it functioned adequately in gross with 530 million dollars worldwide.

The cast of actors grows

That led, of course, to the creation of a sequel, much anticipated by the original cast as Statham has commented in the past: “We’re going to start shooting in January with Ben Wheatley as director. I’m very excited to be working with him. I’m excited to get started. It’s been a while, we’ve been waiting for the right script, and the right director, and we’ve got all of those things.”

It is now confirmed that the distribution of The Meg 2: The Trench count on Sienna Guillory, Skyler Samuels and Sergio Peris-Mencheta to increase their ranks. For now, everything is said, the actors of the sequel are not exorbitant stars either, because that will somewhat cloud Statham as the main character. However, filming is already underway and it is likely that there are still many new things to be announced that we do not know about. There is no release date set for this sequel yet.

