The medical students were not killed because of a hat dispute, there was another motive, says the relatives’ lawyer

The dispute over a hat is not one of the lines of investigation that will be analyzed in the oral trial that will take place this Friday against those accused of the murder of the three university students and an Uber driver, which occurred in Huejotzingo in 2020 , and they will be required to be sentenced for qualified homicide and aggravated robbery.

This was pointed out by Ricardo Fernández, who is in charge of the legal defense of the students’ families, who also pointed out that the criminal leader Felipe N. known as “El Pirulí” is also not related to the crime that occurred in February of that year.

– Ad –

The relatives of the young people and the lawyer offered a press conference this Thursday, prior to the oral trial that will begin this Friday, in which they demanded that the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) that the maximum penalty be applied against those indicated, which would range between 55 and 75 years in prison.

The lawyer assured that after the investigations carried out, it is fully certain that Lisset N., Ángel N. and Pablo Jesús N., who are in preventive detention for their alleged responsibility in the crime, are guilty.

According to what the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported on the case, the three students, named José Antonio Parada Cerpa, Francisco Javier Tirado and Ximena Quijano Hernández, attended the Huejotzingo carnival on February 24, two years ago. years and, during her stay, the latter had an altercation with Lisset over a hat that the former was wearing, which could have triggered the crime.

– Ad –

After the discussion, around 10:15 p.m., the young people boarded a vehicle from the Uber platform to return to Puebla, but the next day their bodies were found in the Los Tanques neighborhood of the auxiliary board of Santa Ana Xalmimilulco, in Huejotzingo.

The lawyer explained that, due to the secrecy of the case, he cannot elaborate on its motives, but indicated that the alleged perpetrators are being sentenced for qualified homicide and aggravated robbery.

– Ad –