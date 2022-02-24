‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ Trailer Recasts Bowie’s Sci-Fi Classic for Showtime

SkyShowtime, the platform that will arrive in Europe at the end of 2022, has not yet revealed what its catalog will consist of, coming from platforms such as Showtime, Paramount + and Peacock, but We can think of few better business cards than this series that reveals its first trailer. Chiwetel Ejiofor plays an alien from a doomed planet who wants to save ours from a similar fate.

The premiere is scheduled for next April 24 on Showtime and comes with the seal of Jenny Lumet. Lumet was the screenwriter of Tom Cruise’s unsuccessful ‘The Mummy’, but there’s a lot of quality sci-fi in her portfolio as a producer, with the recent incarnations of ‘Star Trek’: ‘Picard’, ‘Discovery’ (with the other showrunner of this series, Alex Kurtzman) and the future ‘Strange New Worlds’.

Eternal Bowie

The series is officially inspired by both in the cult classic starring David Bowie in 1976 ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ as in the Walter Tevis novel on which it was based. But it will not be a remake to use, but rather a kind of sequel, since it has been revealed that the experienced Bill Nighy will play Thomas Newton, the same character that Bowie played in the original film. That is, this series will take place four decades after the Bowie movie.

There are no more details about the plot, but given the message of the original film and the details that the trailer reveals, an ecological approach is foreseeable and humanist. Says Nighy, “I love shows that extrapolate today’s technology and give us plausible glimpses of a possible near future. And this is an important story that’s not only highly entertaining, but also tackles crucial questions of our time.”