The Kardashians remember their father on his birthday

On February 22, Robert Kardashian, the late father of the Kardashian clan, would have turned 78. The lawyer passed away on September 30, 2003 after battling esophageal cancer, leaving behind his four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob. Who was the best friend and lawyer of the controversial OJ Simpson, has now been remembered by his family.

His daughter Kim Kardashian wanted to share Robert’s memory with her followers, paying tribute to her father on what would have been his 78th birthday. To do this, she published a photograph from the year 1998 in which the businesswoman appears as a teenager with her father.

“Birthday selfie with my dad! We took this picture the day we celebrated his birthday at an Armenian restaurant in 1998,” Kim begins the post. Kanye West’s ex-partner was always very close to his father, with whom he had a very special relationship.

“Thank you for always guiding me and protecting us all. Today we definitely celebrate you, dad. I miss you so much!” Kim concludes the message to her father. Ella this she decided to follow in her footsteps in the legal profession, combining her law studies with the busy life of a businesswoman and her mother.





Robert Kardashian was married to Kristen Mary Houghton, known as Kris Jenner, for more than a decade, years in which they saw their four children, Khloé, Kourtney, Kim and Rob, come into the world. Her sisters Kendall and Kylie were born from the subsequent relationship that Kris had with Bruce Jenner, currently Caitlyn.

Kim was not the only one who remembered her late father on such a special date. Khloé also shared with her followers a picture of her siblings with her father Robert, to which she added “I miss you.” Kourtney did not want to be left behind and published family memories accompanied by the following words: “Happy birthday to my dad, my angel forever.”