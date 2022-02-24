‘The Kardashians’ Hulu Trailer Is Here: Check Out Kar-Jenner’s Upcoming Series

ads

The wait is almost over for fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. That’s because Kar-Jenner’s new reality series The Kardashians is just around the corner, and Hulu has released a trailer that offers a sneak peek at some of its major happenings.

Let’s take a closer look at when The Kardashians hit Hulu and what fans can expect from Season 1.

The family’s original show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, ran from October 2007 to June 2021 on E!

Amid the ongoing family drama, Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie reportedly wanted to leave the show after more than 10 years of filming. (The Kar-Jenners denied this.) However, after the infamous fight between Kim and Kourtney in the season 18 premiere, Kourtney openly admitted that she had quit. The Kar-Jenners ultimately decided as a family that season 20 would be their last.

Source: Instagram

Now, the entire Kar-Jenner gang, including Kourtney, is back for a Hulu series titled The Kardashians.

Hulu has released its first trailer for ‘The Kardashians’.

A 30-second snippet of The Kardashians began making the rounds online after it premiered during the February 21 episode of The Bachelor.

In the Hulu trailer, viewers got a glimpse of big milestones in the lives of Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Notably missing from the trailer was Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick.

“Can you believe this is the first day?” Kim said, as her family members embarked on filming for the new series.

Viewers were then able to see footage of Kim getting ready to host Saturday Night Live, as well as Kourtney and Travis Barker’s engagement.

Kris could be seen excitedly congratulating Kourtney after the proposal, telling her, “This makes me so happy.”

“She’s never had a reaction like that to me and it’s happened a few times,” Kim noted a bit salty.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kardashian News (@kardashianvideo)

When is the release date of ‘The Kardashians’?

The good news is that Kar-Jenner fans won’t have to wait much longer to get their next dose of the famous family. That’s because The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on April 14, 2022!

In May 2021, family matriarch/”momager” Kris spoke about the move to Hulu and what fans can expect from the new show.

“Partnering with Disney was a no-brainer, we’re huge Bachelor fans and I love American Idol,” he said, according to Us Weekly. “Hulu is the perfect place for our new show, as it’s where you can currently catch up on every season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Hulu feels like family and they immediately embraced the idea of ​​a new show with such open and welcoming arms.”

Kris added, “This is the next chapter. On the new show, you’ll see us evolve as a family, the fans want us to be who we are, and from the get-go, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just as we are. Fans will love to see us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone is going to watch.”

Catch The Kardashians premiere Thursday, April 14, 2022 on Hulu.

ads