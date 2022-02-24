The historic decision in United States soccer that will give people something to talk about

The 2026 World Cup will be in North America



February 23, 2022 9:44 p.m.

In the United States, women’s soccer can boast of having grown much faster than men’s. This week, the Federation of that country took a historic step. The women’s team players have reached a landmark agreement to end a six-year legal battle over equal pay. With this agreement, the USSF agrees to pay 24 million dollars in bonuses to match that of men.

In other words, both teams, male and female, will receive the same amount, although they will share 22 million dollars, a third of what they originally asked for damages. The USSF also agreed to establish a $2 million fund to benefit players after their retirement, as well as charitable efforts to grow women’s sports.

Both squads will have the same bonus for the World Cups, but subject to collective bargaining agreements with the unions that represent each of the teams separately.

“For our generation, knowing that we’re going to leave the game exponentially better than we found it is everything,” 36-year-old midfielder Megan Rapinoe said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “That’s what we’re looking for because, to be honest, there would be no justice if we didn’t make sure it didn’t happen again.”

The deal was a triumph for the players, prompting fans to cry “Equal pay!” after winning her second World title at France 2019. It was also a success for USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone, the former player who became leader of the Federation in March 2020.

The women’s team has won four World Cups since the program began in 1985, while the men have not reached the semi-finals since 1930.

The United States joins a handful of national teams that have implemented this measure of equality and inclusion.