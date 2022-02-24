The hilarious comparison between Gladys ‘La bomba tucumana’ and Jennifer Aniston that unleashed a rain of memes: “It has an air”

According to popular sayings, people have seven “doubles” distributed in different regions of the world. in the last hours Gladys “The Tucuman Bomb”, singer and reference to the tropical movement, became a trend after a user compared her to Jennifer Aniston. Social networks exploded with memes.

Is about Gladys “The Tucuman Bomb”, who was compared to the interpreter of Rachel Green in the television series Friends, through Twitter. The tweet aroused thousands of reactions from users, since most failed to hit the resemblance.

“In this photo Gladys “La Bomba Tucumana” has an air of Jennifer Aniston”, wrote Leonardo, known under the pseudonym @guarda_la_moto on the little bird’s social network. The user attached a photo of the singer dressed in a blue satin shirt, with straight blonde hair. In a few minutes the comparison blew up thousands of users, although there were also those who saw it as similar.

The tweet reached 17 thousand “likes”, was cited more than 300 times and had 442 “retweets”.

That’s when the memes began to appear. While some chose to mount scenes from Friends with the face of The Tucuman Bombothers joked about taking the exponent of the tropical scene to “the door of the Similars”, the section of the Welcome on Board program.

There were also those who saw her similar to the actress and thought that it was a matter of observing carefully.

They ransacked the house for the third time to the Tucumana Bomb: “Everything ruined” The popular singer Gladys La Bomba Tucumana suffered a robbery for the third time in a row at her home in El Cadillal, a tourist village located 25 kilometers from the capital of Tucumán. What did the vocalist say?

It should be remembered that the singer is going through a difficult time, since days ago she was the victim of a robbery at her summer home located in the town of El Cadillal, a few kilometers from San Miguel de Tucumán. According to what she learned, it would be the third time that she was robbed from her but, on this occasion, the criminals robbed her home and left her nothing.