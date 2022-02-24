“The Golden Age” | NIV News

Eduardo Molina / Reform Agency

“The Golden Age” is the addictive new series from Julian Fellowes, also the creator of the multi-award winning Downton Abbey.

On this occasion, the action is transferred to New York in 1882, when a young woman comes to live with her aunts in front of Central Park, just at the moment when the wealthy family of a railway businessman moves in front of her.

What is the difference? That one family comes from the traditional lineage of the Big Apple and the second is nouveau riche, who will do whatever it takes to enter that world, even if they are not wanted there.

Fellowes, who won an Oscar for the screenplay for Gosford Park, creates a delightful drama, peppered with social criticism and colorful characters that make the series a real treat.

Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City) and Christine Baranski (The Good Wife) shine as the aunts, embarking on a world of traditions and seeking the best for their niece, played by Louisa Jacobson, daughter of actress Meryl Streep.

While Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) and Morgan Spector (The Plot Against America) are the Russell couple, ready to conquer New York and get even with all those who want to stop them.

An impeccable production also stands out, recreating the time with its sets and costumes, and within the cast are several figures from Broadway theater who were able to work on the series thanks to the fact that the shows were closed due to Covid-19.

Featuring more than a dozen characters, including New York socialites and the employees of both residences, and inspiring some of the storylines with actual events, The Gilded Age has the potential for many seasons and is sure to be a lot to talk about. the next Emmy Awards.

“THE GILDED AGE”

SEASON: 1 (9 episodes) They premiere on Mondays

DRAMA

YEAR: 2022

CAST: Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski. Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson and Ben Ahlers

SERIE

hbo max

“DO IT LIKE A MAN”

For a topic like this to be tackled successfully in Mexico, the vehicle must definitely be comedy. And thanks to the work of Chilean director Nicolás López, who knows his craft very well, the film is an interesting, relevant and very funny film.

Starting from the commotion that the coming out of the closet of one of them unleashes in a small group of friends, the script by López and Guillermo Amoedo narrate a story of “bromance”, that is, “love of buddies”.

Starring Mauricio Ochmann as the intolerant homophobe, Alfonso Dosal as the newly come out gay, and Humberto Busto as the broad-minded moderate, the film presents the different facets of what it means to be a real man, regardless of sexual preference.

Along with them, Aislinn Derbez plays the girl who has to deal directly with the conflict.

With very frank language and very funny situations, it is a comedy for adults in which, between laughter and laughter, many will see themselves reflected. (Edgardo Resendiz)

“DO IT LIKE A MAN”

DURATION: 1hr 49min

COMEDY

YEAR: 2017

DIRECTOR: Nicolas Lopez

CAST: Mauricio Ochmann, Alfonso Dosal, Humberto Busto, Aislinn Derbez, Ignacia Allamand and Ariel Levy

FILM

blim