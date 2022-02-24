The Godfather, 50 years of excellence: the teacher who almost did not exist | The Godfather | Francis Ford Coppola | Cinema and series

The myth of The Godfather is enormous. Much has been said about the film, one of the great tragedies of contemporary cinema where film noir reached Shakespearean quotas. To the little surprise of an attendee, Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece reaffirms its greatness with each new testimony 50 years after its premiere. Neither the paraphernalia nor the accolades do it justice. It is a film that deserves to be seen at least once in a lifetime, and now it is possible to do it on the big screen in its commemorative return to theaters.

