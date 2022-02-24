The first reactions of “The Batman” point to a great success for DC Comics

“The Batman” is a new movie focused on the DC Comics superhero under the interpretation of Robert Pattinson. (Warner Bros.)

batman It is one of the most anticipated productions for the cinema this year and with good reason: Robert Pattinson is the protagonist of a new story focused on the Gotham superhero. The British actor became the successor of Ben Affleckafter he stepped aside from the DC Cinematic Universe and, shortly after, returned only for a cameo. Matt Reeves directs this proposal that delves back into the origins of the character and poses a much darker version of Bruce Wayne and his environment.

According to the official synopsis published by Warner Bros., the story is summarized as follows: “In his second year fighting crime, Batman explores the corruption in Gotham City and its link to his own family. Also, he will come into conflict with a serial killer known as the riddle ”.

The story of the “Night Knight” is directed by Matt Reeves for this new production of the solo superhero. (Warner Bros.)

With Pattinson in the lead, the cast is also made up of Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle (Catwoman), paul dano as Edward Nashton (the riddle), Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon John Turturro as Carmine Falcone Peter Sarsgarard as Gil Colson Barry Keoghan like Stanley Merkel Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot (Penguin). Directing is by Reeves, who co-wrote the script with Peter Craig based on the original DC Comics hero created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

The first reactions of batman

One week left to know the fate of the dark Knight on batman, but some press impressions have already been released in the United States. Through social networks, the official account of MTV UK –in collaboration with Warner Bros. – shared a video that gathers the first reactions. Everything would indicate that the critics have been happy, so it would not be another case of failure for the adaptations of DC Comics, but quite the opposite. Could I be the next on the road to success that you stopped joker (2019)?

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz make up the main cast. (Warner Bros.)

“ Matt Reeves delivers a scathing, gritty, funny Batman story that gets to be a story. coming of age ”, were the words of praise from Hannah Flint, critic of MTV Movies. “Absolutely elated,” he wrote. Unilad and TotalFilm added: “Sensational.” For the magazine Empirethe cinematographic experience was something “moving”, while, according to Insider“ Pattinson will be your new favorite Batman ”. “An amazing movie,” he described short list.

It seems that most of the critics would only group praise for the film starring Robert Pattinsonhowever, the reviews and complete articles on the opinions that will frame the next premiere of Warner Bros. in his long working relationship with the publishing house DC Comics. The reception of this cinematic universe has not always been positive, although Zack Snyder’s version of League of Justice ended up convincing many that there is great potential to develop more projects about groups of superheroes and villains.

The film will be released in theaters on March 3. (Warner Bros.)

Additionally, there are other titles that will hit the big screen such as Black Adam, The Flash and aquaman and the lost kingdom. At the same time, on television, we recently saw John Cena in peacemakerthe series derived from the suicide squad in which James Gunn strengthened his alliance with Warner Bros. to continue working on more productions. On the other hand, HBO Max will expand these stories even more with the film. batgirlwho will be played by Leslie Grace for the live action.

The official premiere of batman It will be on March 3 in theaters in Latin America.

