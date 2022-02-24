The cars that the children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would inherit

It is no surprise that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a large garage full of very luxurious cars. At some point, these ships will have to be distributed among the 4 children of the ex-marriage. Swipe and find out which cars he drives!

February 24, 2022 04:05 a.m.

It has already been shown that it is very difficult for celebrities to resist the temptation of luxury cars. This can be perfectly reflected in the Kardashian family, or more precisely in Kim and Kanye West. The ex-partner has a huge number of luxurious and expensive cars. Her children will be able to rest assured that they will never lack transportation. Next, the car collection of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Lamborghini Gallardo

The Italian supercar is one of the most prized cars for speed lovers. Its 570 hp 5.2-litre V10 engine allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and can reach 325 km/h. To acquire it, Kim had to spend 233,000 euros.

This is what the ex-partner’s Lamborghini Gallardo looks like

Rolls Royce Ghost

Its interior is a true luxury. Wherever you look at it, you can see the best woods, metals and leather seen in few places. Under its hood rests a 6.6-liter V12-cylinder engine that offers a power of 571 hp and a maximum torque of 850 NM. These numbers allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. It can also reach a top speed of 250 km/h, which is electronically limited. Its value does not fall below 304,000 euros.

This is what the former partner’s Rolls-Royce looks like

Aston Martin DB9

This British car is very common to see among celebrities. Its elegance and its V12 engine with 517 hp make it a very efficient luxury car. It can reach a top speed of 295 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. Its initial value is 211,000 euros.

This is what the ex-partner’s Aston Martin DB9 looks like

Lamborghini Aventador

The Italian supercar is one of the most prized cars for speed lovers. Its aspirated V12 engine with 740 hp allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds and can reach 350 km/h. Its price translates into 370,000 euros.

This is what the ex-partner’s Lamborghini Aventador looks like

Mercedes Benz SLR McLaren

Without a doubt, it is one of the most acclaimed on this list. The 490,000 euros that must be paid for this ship shows what a level of car it is. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 to finally reach 334 km/h. All people’s dream…

Kim Kardashian aboard her Mercedes Benz SLR McLaren

Mercedes Maybach S-Class

Just as the Maybach line has accustomed us, this car brings together a surprising elegance. Its power is not far behind, since it has 503 hp thanks to its 3.0-liter V6 engine. Its cost does not fall below 160,000 euros.

The former partner’s Mercedes Maybach

Prombron Red Diamond

“The best for the end”. This monster belongs to Kanye West and was purchased for one million euros, although it is speculated that it currently exceeds two million. The vehicle has an 8.1-liter V8 engine with 450 hp that allows it to reach 160 km/h. It’s best not to get in the way of his path…