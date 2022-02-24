The best ‘Spider-Man’ movies

With ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ still on the billboard and on the way to breaking all box-office records, at Diariocritico we want to take this opportunity to look back and order all the films related to Spidermanthe spider-man, so far in the 21st century, focusing on his 3 main faces but without forgetting the multiverse and the new blood that Miles Morales represents.

9. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro (2014)

Director: Marc Webb

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Sally Field, Colm Feore…

The Spider-Man of Andrew Garfield is the weakest of the 3 canonical, is. also, the only one who stayed in two movies, but the fault is not the actor. His is a cooler, cooler Peter Parker than usual and his chemistry with Emma Stonewhich obviously crossed the screen, was very good, but in this film everything else fails, the plot goes through the hills of Úbeda, there are too many villains and all of them are as unattractive as the one who plays a Jamie Foxx thread past. Pretty poor material for an actor who has proven on multiple occasions that he could have deserved more in his run as a teen hero.

8. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Director: Sam Raimi

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Thomas Haden Church, Topher Grace, James Cromwell…

Sony’s original trilogy, with Tobey Maguire as protagonist and sam raimi As a director, he had a rather weak end with this film, which was considered, in all fairness, a failure. ‘Spider-Man 3’ was long, visually incoherent and quite horrible, a spider’s web of over-the-top special effects and self-indulgence that undid what the first two films had achieved.

7. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Director: Marc Webb

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary, Martin Sheen, Sally Field

Before getting to bring the adventures of Spider-Man to the screen Mark Webb had directed ‘(500) days together’, an interesting romantic comedy. Perhaps for this reason, the most remarkable thing about his adaptation of the famous comic is the love story between Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, yes, in everything else his Spider-Man fails, possibly because he has the least attractive villains of the 3 sagas, the one from this movie included.

6. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Director: Sam Raimi

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Alfred Molina, Rosemary Harris, James Franco, JK Simmons…

Without being a marvel, the second part of Raimi and Maguire’s Spider-Man was an entertaining movie. alfred molina he delivered a villain with a punch and the film managed to humanize him. A good action movie with an introspective portrait of the dangers of growing up and the responsibility that comes with it. Raimi also delivers a surprisingly emotional take on the story of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, in this film that is a fan favorite of the series.

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Director: Jon Watts

Cast: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon…

Marvel actually introduced the character in the ‘The Avengers’ saga and that made them put Spider-Man under the tutelage of Iron-Man. Of course he was another Spider-Man that we were used to but the choice of Tom Holland could not be more precise, I think it is the most suitable for the role of the three. Here he is also surrounded by a cast of great solvency, Marisa Tomei like Aunt May and Michael Keaton returning to the superhero movies with a more than competent villain. Marvel still did not let him fly on his own, but the enormous potential of the most important character of the legendary comic company was already sensed.

4. Spider-Man (2002)

Director: Sam Raimi

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe, James Franco, Rosemary Harris, Cliff Robertson…

If ‘No Way Home’ has made something clear to us, it is that the most remembered villain of the 3 official Spider-Man is the Green Goblin played by Willem Dafoeand it is always said that this type of film is as good as its bad, so the first of all is close to the podium thanks to an unleashed Dafoe and a Maguire who knew how to give his Peter Parker great vulnerability.

3. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Director: Jon Watts

Cast: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Zendaya…

Really this and the next film are a pack that goes together. Peter Parker breaks free from the shadow of the Avengers and flies free. If this movie works so well it’s because it subverts a few of the rules of these movies that make them all look the same. The first is that it focuses more on the travails of teenage Peter Parker than on Spider-Man. The second is that the catastrophe that awaits him is not the end of the world but an interesting villain played competently by Jake Gyllenhaal.

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Director: Jon Watts

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield…

Thanks to the movie that tops our list, Sony and Marvel were able to unite their universes with the ultimate ‘fan service’, a movie that is a Ferris wheel of feelings for fans who have seen all the movies. Best of all, it’s still fun and manages not to be obvious, with that twist that makes the heroes not want to defeat their rivals but rather give them a new opportunity so they don’t repeat mistakes. Maguire and Garfield seem to have had a great time putting their tights back on and have done a huge favor for Holland, who is the brightest here alongside Zendaya. A fun and exciting movie… but not the best.

1. Spider-Man: A New Universe (2018)

Director: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

A true visual joy, a delight for the eyes that dazzles in each plane, ‘Spider-Man: A new universe’ showed that it was possible to be original, fun and fresh in a superhero movie. Phil Lord, responsible for ‘The Lego Movie’, delivered a respectful story with its main character, once again demonstrating why all of us, as children and adolescents, dream of becoming Spider-Man at some point, while being humorous with its multiple versions and reincarnations, both on film and in comics (let’s not forget that this film plays into the fact that Peter Parker has had three different faces and eight films to his name in the 21st century alone). In a world overloaded with superhero movies, ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ was a refreshing breath of fresh air. Long live Miles Morales.