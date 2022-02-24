the best android and you can’t buy it

the market of smartphones largest that exists is in China. Europe or Latin America receives many devices, but not all. If you don’t know the high-end Chinese market, you’re missing out Android terminals spectacular. Today have been presented new iQOO 9among which is the iQOO 9 Pro. This authentic beast that usually marks the TOP 1 of AnTuTu is now official and is coming to destroy the Galaxy S22, the Xiaomi 12 or the OnePlus 10 Pro. It is one of the best mobiles in the world and you can’t buy it!

The iQOO 9 Pro is a premium high-end for about 800 euros

The new device has renewed its design and list of features to be as competitive as possible. It not only has one spectacular aesthetic, also with a state-of-the-art interior. It comes in two versions: one of BMW and another in carbon fiber.

The terminal focuses on offering the best of the best in screen, performance, camera and design. Well, and in fast charging, because it offers one of the fastest in the entire market. Its characteristics are the following.

6.78-inch screen: QuadHD+ resolution Image refresh rate: 120Hz Touch refresh rate: 300Hz Panel E5 AMOLED and HDR10+

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

8 or 12 GB of RAM

Up to 256 GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor – 50 MP wide-angle sensor 16 MP telephoto sensor

16 MP front camera

Metal and glass body

liquid cooling system

Fingerprint sensor and USB C

WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G…

4,700mAh battery

Android 12 and Funtouch OS 12

The list of components and specifications makes it clear that this device is one of the best today. iQOO has an incredible experience when it comes to optimize performance of its devices, so much so, that most years it gets the first and second position with its terminals in AnTuTu.

This is mainly thanks to being able to get all the juice out of the Qualcomm processor thanks to its liquid cooling system. While other high-end devices may not demand as much from the chip, iQOO devices take it to the maximum to improve the experience.

And best of all, you won’t have to pay €1,200 for this device. Its current price is 828 euros to change for the version of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. And the bad news is that you won’t have to pay this figure either, because iQOO does not sell its terminals in Europe.

They are devices designed for the Chinese and Indian markets. It is possible that in the near future they will Spain or Latin Americabut it does not seem to be this year with the iQOO 9. Of course, Vivo, the brand from which it was born iQOObeing in Spain in 2022 is already very good news.