“The Batman” will not share with other superheroes

LOS ANGELES.— “The Batman” hopes to be a novel enough proposal to catch fans of the famous DC character.

Matt Reeves is very clear about what he wants to achieve with the film, as well as with the trilogy that Warner is willing to approve if the film makes a good profit at the global box office.

Related news

Batman is one of the most emblematic heroes and one of the ones that has had the most versions in the cinema.

Although the idea of ​​​​shared universes is currently being exploited, it seems that the director prefers to focus on the world of Batman and it is unlikely that we will see other heroes in future installments.

In general, Batman is considered a very earthy hero. Although in the comics, cartoons and movies he has teamed up with other superheroes, from aliens to metahumans, the character generally stands on his own and it helps a lot that his villains are just as popular as he is. A few years ago, Warner and DC’s plan was to create a shared universe similar to Marvel’s, so “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice” became the axis of this idea.

Zack Snyder cast Ben Affleck as a seasoned Batman, traumatized by Robin’s murder and willing to use his resources to kill the strongest being on the planet.

To say that this movie divided the audience is an understatement. At the time, it was practically destroyed by everyone, but it recovered a little dignity with its extended version of “Justice League”. Leaving aside the fact that they tried to do in a short time what Marvel had been working on for years, what was really interesting about this version was being able to unite in the cinema one of the most famous groups in comics.

The problem is that now everything has been forgotten with “Wonder Woman” and “Aquaman” having their solo films, The Flash trying to give closure to Affleck’s work, a basically alienated Cyborg and a forgotten Henry Cavill as Superman.

Fans hope that one day they will be able to see a series adaptation of the Justice League in theaters, and that is why some believed that The Batman could serve to breathe new life into the idea. However, the way Reeves plans to approach the character seems to be far removed from a fantasy world where beings with superhuman abilities fit in.

Basically what Robert Pattinson is saying is that there is no room for Superman or the rest of the Justice League in a universe that doesn’t have this kind of fantasy. Although it is not something entirely the same, The Batman is closer to the trilogy of Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale than to what was done by Snyder.

However, in the novel that serves as a prequel to this film, there is a mention of the city of Metropolis and Lex Luthor, who is known as the ultimate villain of Superman.