The 10 Best Simpsons Guest Stars, Ranked

Throughout 33 seasons, a movie and a handful of short films for The Tracey Ullman Show, The Simpson they’ve become so deeply ingrained in the culture that you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t have an opinion on what the best season the show changed in, who their favorite character is, or more importantly, who is your favorite guest cameo.

From its humble beginnings to the longest-running sitcom with more than 700 episodes, there are countless celebrity appearances on The Simpson. While some have been forgotten by time, others remain in the best of their most iconic roles.

10 Willem Dafoe as the Commander

Willem Dafoe seems to be everywhere these days. His intensity, his growl, is always cause for celebration because the audience knows he’s going to give it his all. Even in The SimpsonAs the commandant of the military school Bart and Lisa are at, Dafoe turns what could be a fairly banal role into a formidable presence. As he berates the kids and encourages them to do better, he makes the audience wonder why there isn’t a TV show dedicated to Willem Dafoe as a drill sergeant, straightening out unruly youths in pursuit of the greater good.

9 Patrick Stewart as Number One

When Homer is accidentally discovered to have a birthmark in the shape of the Stonemasons’ insignia, he is granted access to their secret society. Homer begins to drink from the cup, so to speak, and realizes that his life is going in another direction when he receives discounts from the other members of the club. From there, things go as smoothly as expected.

At first, Homer, “the chosen one”, is treated like royalty, but things quickly fall apart. Leading the Stonecutters is Number One, voiced by none other than Captain Jean-Luc Picard himself, Patrick Stewart. The cult leader works during the day as a security guard at the local museum in star trek . Stewart does a great job playing the straight man to Homer’s comic jester and delivers what is remembered as an instantly iconic role.

8 Meryl Streep as Jessica Lovejoy

Before appearing as herself in the “Behind the Laughter” episode of The SimpsonMeryl Streep lent her voice to the role of Jessica Lovejoy, the reverend’s whimsical daughter from Springfield. She couldn’t be more different from her father, and Bart finds out the hard way. Finding a head problem, Jessica manipulates Bart into a series of increasingly daring antics.

Jessica remains an important figure in Bart’s love life, and while things don’t work out for them in the end, it’s a lesson well learned. Jessica’s behavior is somewhat reductively explained as seeking her father’s approval, but it’s a great cameo where Bart learns that she’s not that bad.

7 Dennis Franz as himself as Homer

When Homer is accused of sexual harassment, the ensuing media frenzy takes on a life of its own. The episode unfolds as a series of vignettes criticizing the way the media takes on a life of its own, seizing a narrative and then spinning various exploitative threads to feed its money-making machine. Among the many television shows parodied in the episode, there is one that includes Dennis Franz of NYPD Blue, one of television’s biggest curmudgeons, who appears as a fictional version of himself. In the scene, Franz plays Homer in the made-for-TV movie about his alleged indiscretions. Franz leans into his fictional character, and it’s one of those great scenes that is too short, but stands out for its sheer comic excellence of execution.

6 John Waters as John

Voiced by none other than the Pope of Garbage himself, John Waters, John is the owner of Cockamamie’s, a kitschy antique shop. When Marge discovers that an item she’s trying to sell is worthless, she finds herself charmed by John, and soon the Simpson kids fall for her charms as well. When it is revealed that Homer’s latent homophobia prevents him from getting close to John, the episode heads into dazzling new territory. Throughout the episode, Homer is confronted with the limits of his own beliefs and we see how his prejudices are stripped away. Who but John Waters to shake up a backward system?

5 Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny as Dana Scully and Fox Mulder

Although the episode features a great cameo from Leonard Nimoy, who recounts the story of “The Springfield Files”, it is an episode dedicated to another Fox television series, X Files. Arriving in Springfield, the two supernaturally inclined FBI agents investigate a case of a strange resplendent man with a warbling, angelic voice appearing in the woods.

In the end it is revealed that the alien is none other than Mr. Burns himself, whose resplendent state is due to having undergone routine treatment that increases his life expectancy, naturally. Scully and Mulder, in an all time great sequence, perform a series of tests on Homer, to find out whether or not he is telling the truth about the possible alien visitor.

4 Glenn Close as Mona Simpson

Even though The Simpsons they have their share of emotional ups and downs, they are mostly known for having an up-to-the-minute gag style. Part of the joy of rewatching the series is catching all the little jokes you may have missed the first time around. But sometimes The Simpson it dispenses with the relentless pacing and goes straight for the emotional punch.

Few episodes are a better example of this than the introduction of Glenn Close as Homer’s mother, Mona. It is an episode that addresses the complexities of a mother’s love. With fewer gags and more of an emotional arc, seeing mother and son trying to reconnect despite an impossible situation is heartbreaking. The Simpsons They rarely tackle heavy subjects, but when they do, they know how to hit the landing.

3 Kirk Douglas as Chester J. Lampwick

When Bart meets a drifter named Chester J. Lampwick, he discovers that the man is none other than the creator of Itchy & Scratchy. Banned from his own media empire, Chester has fallen on hard times. With the help of Bart, Lisa, and the comically inept lawyer Lionel Hutz (voiced by Phil Hartman), Chester sues the studio for compensation for his work.

Immediately after receiving the money, Chester buys himself a mansion made entirely of gold and forgets about it. Itchy and scratchy. The Simpsons’ children, outraged by the prospect of bankrupting the studio and preempting new episodes, then have to find a way to resurrect the show.

2 Albert Brooks as Hank Scorpio

No other guest star has appeared in such a wide range of roles. from the simpsons as Albert Brooks, but his best cameo is as the maniacal would-be world dominator, Hank Scorpio. A charming James Bond-type villain, who seems more like an optimistic modern tech tycoon than an overtly nefarious character.

It’s part of Brooks’ comedic persona as an eager-to-please person that lends rich flavor to the character of Hank Scorpio, who, for one reason or another, really takes a liking to Homer. It all comes to a head when government agents storm Scorpio’s base, leading to one of the best action sequences in the series. The Simpson.

1 Kelsey Grammer as Sideshow Bob

Could there be any bigger guest than Frasier himself? Probably not. Supporting actor Bob, played by Kelsey Grammer, is a wild-haired, clown-footed rage machine who is constantly thwarted by Bart and the rest of the Simpson clan. His inability to kill Bart is always a fun experience.

Sideshow Bob is charming, theatrical, and has been known to break into a tune or two. He is the purr of Grammer’s voice, able to go from a low-voiced soliloquy to a fit of manic laughter, making this character a memorable part of the guest list of The Simpson.