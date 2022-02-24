Tequila is positioned – Diario de Yucatán

LOS ANGELES (EFE).— Tequila, the most emblematic Mexican liquor, is partying in the United States, where consumers positioned it in second place in sales in 2021, after vodka, driven, according to experts, by the popularity of the margaritas, a cocktail that celebrated its day yesterday.

