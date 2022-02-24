Tania Rincón surprises photo of her childhood as a dancer

Mexico.- The Mexican driver Tania Rinconcurrently leading the morning show Hoy, surprised his millions of followers on Instagram by revealing a photograph from when I was a child practicing classical ballet.

Tania moved everyone by modeling a beautiful black ballerina outfit and revealed that a few years ago her greatest dream was to become a major star of classical ballet, however, this did not happen for reasons still unknown.

But she probably did not fulfill her dream by venturing into the world of entertainment, since Tania Rincón is currently one of the spoiled hosts of Mexican television, although now she has just arrived at Hoy, before she was in different TV Azteca projects.

Since her arrival at Televisa’s morning show, the competition of her previous television station, the host has received nothing but praise, because her unique charisma and personality have made everyone marvel at her and want to see her in other projects.

However, the public may like a lot to see her in Las Estrellas, but it is said that her co-workers not so much and it is that on different occasions it has been speculated that she does not get along with Andrea Escalona, ​​who is also a driver. from today.

And this has been evidenced on different occasions in the middle of the live program, since they have starred in all kinds of uncomfortable moments that have been talked about a lot and that is that they have even reached the blows and shoves during the dynamics that are carried out to entertain the viewers.

Until today, none of the drivers involved has spoken about it, but the public continues to talk about it and they assure that it is evident that they do not get along at all, going against Escalona, ​​arguing that she is the one who is upset about having Rincón present in the program that his aunt Andrea Rodríguez currently produces.

