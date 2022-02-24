Super Mario Odyssey recovers the position snatched by Elden Ring as the best OpenCritic game – Nintenderos

After Elden Ring yesterday reached 97 on OpenCritic, confirming itself as the great game that it is, many noticed that with that number the game had reached first place on pages like OpenCritic, dethroning other titles like Super Mario Odyssey or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild… However, the situation has changed, and Elden Ring has dropped to 96 points on the page, again making The Plumber Game the highest rated title in the history of the page:

Forget everything you know about The Legend of Zelda games. Enter a world of discovery, exploration, and adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a new game in the acclaimed series that breaks convention.

Open your eyes

After a 100-year sleep, Link awakens in a world he can’t remember. Our legendary hero must explore a vast and dangerous world and recover his memory before Hyrule disappears forever. Link embarks on a journey to find answers in which he will only have what he finds along the way.

Discover the huge world around you

Explore the landscapes of Hyrule as you please. Scale towers and mountains in search of new destinations and use the mysterious sheikah stone to view a map of Hyrule and discover its most interesting places.

Link can cover great distances on horseback, navigate the waters of Hyrule on a raft, or slide down a mountain on his shield. And as if this were not enough, air transport is also within his reach thanks to the paraglider.

fight for your kingdom

Thanks to his ingenuity and resources, Link will be able to acquire a lot of different weapons to use in combat. These weapons, however, will wear out over time, so he should not miss an opportunity to renew his arsenal.