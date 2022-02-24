Suck that, Jamie Lynn! Renowned perfumer Britney Spears will release her memoirs

This is your time, what would you say Rose Benedict. Britney Spears He has decided to sit down and narrate his memoirs so that they will be published in a book over the next few months, just as he did a couple of years ago Mary Carey, or does monthly any person from the UK who has come out as an extra in a chapter of ‘EastEnders’ or had a #84 single on the R&B charts.

TO björk thank you, the memories of Britney Spears they look to be much more interesting, considering the latest statements by the author of classic perfumes such as ‘Prerogative’: He has charged harshly against his family, especially his father and sister, and has recounted a series of abuses that have taken place since his guardianship passed into the hands of his father in 2007. It has been 15 long years waiting to regain control of his life and his finances, and of course, his biography looks very juicy.

It is also true that not only for that: Britney is an essential piece, in addition to the shelves of your closest Marionaud, of recent pop history. Therefore, what he is going to tell about his experiences in the industry, the way in which his career developed and the opinion that it deserves is a delicious roast beef to which we are willing to sink our teeth.

For now there are no confirmed dates, but what does seem confirmed is that spears would have obtained a record economic amount for the publication: about 15 million dollars from the publisher Simon & Schuster, which would have been the one that would have bid the highest for the project. The launch of the book, even if it happens in a few months, is another setback for Jamie Lynn Spears, who published her memoirs a month ago: shortly after, invaded by the disastrous criticism with which she was received, she canceled the tour promoting the book. In addition, the legal team of britney had warned him, asked him to stop talking about his sister, with which the little walk of jamie lynn it didn’t make much sense. We very much doubt that on the book tour she was going to ask him about his country album or the catering of ‘Zoey 101’.