Strong confusion! Priyanka Chopra had an awkward moment with a comedian

UNITED STATES. –Priyanka Chopra was the victim of a confusion on the part of the comedian, Rosie O’Donnell. She assumed that the model was the daughter of Deeppark Chopra, for which he later came out to apologize publicly. The mistake was made during an event where the actresses crossed paths.

The comedian commented on her Tik Tok account how the awkward encounter was. She began by saying that she greeted them and told Nick Jonas that he had liked his performance in the series “Kingdom”, which the young man was grateful for. Later, when he went to talk to Chopra, he told her that he knew his dad. This surprised the model and actress, since her real father was not a public person.

When Priyanka Chopra wanted to know how she knew him, Rosie told her the name of Deeppark Chopra. This is a self-help guru who seems to have helped the comedian quite a bit. When the model realized her mistake, she let him know that this was not her father and that Chopra was a fairly common surname in India. The comedian was really embarrassed by the mistake.

Rosie O’Donnell thought she was the daughter of the guru Deeppark Chopra.

The actress’s father Dr Ashok Chopra, died in 2013, something she has commented on several times. To O’Donnell, her mistake seemed quite common and she decided to ask her followers if they had had the same thought as her. They replied that they did not and that they knew how the young actress had become known. Remember that she was miss World in the year 2000.

People were upset because in the apology the comedian referred to Priyanka Chopra What “Chopra’s wife from Nick Jonas. They even told him that for the apologies to be sincere, he should learn the name of the person he is asking for. At the moment the actress has not answered anything.