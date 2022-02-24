Star Wars and Minecraft: a fanatic user has been building the worlds of the George Lucas saga for 10 years

Minecraft can recreate all the places in the world, but creating a map with absolutely all the Star Wars planets is simply amazing. Look!

build in Minecraft It is always one of the most enjoyable activities. The sandbox from Mojang it was created for that: to build, at least as one of the most developed functions. However, the task of creating a new city, structure or object can be really exhausting if it is very large, and even more so if it is about planets. Indeed, a player decided to create Star Wars in Minecraftworld by world, house by house.

The person in charge of building the gigantic map is Aaron Kahn, a 22-year-old who started working on this construction ten years ago. Since 2012, just one year after the official launch of minecraft kahn started your project. The idea changed over time: in principle Kahn wanted it to be an exclusive Star Wars serverbut the difficulties involved made him opt for a single player adventure map. If you want to see a little more of what he builds, I leave you his official page at this link.

From 2012 to the present, Kahn built 2 planets from the saga of George Lucasprecisely the 2 largest: Coruscant and Tatooine. The desert classic contains all the details: from Luke Skywalker’s Little Farm even the gigantic Sandcrawlers. By the side of Coruscant we leave behind the desert and hot world of tatooineto see us surrounded by a city full of skyscrapers.

adventure maps in Minecraft are usually designed with external applications, such as WorldPainter, Dynmap or the famous WorldEdit. To make the feat of 10 years of construction more epic, Kahn explains that he did the general part with WorldEdit, but all the minute details were done by hand..

“I wanted the details to be authentic and the only way I could think of was to do it by hand“, it says khan. “I used WorldEdit for the overall shapes and squares, but for the small details of the entire surface I did it all by hand with mouse clicks. It was incredibly tedious and I hope I never have to do something like that again. It took me two full months and by the time I was done I was too exhausted“.

The map created by Kahn will have its own history, based on some main stories and how the creator thinks they will end. To put these stories in context are a prequel to the events in The Mandalorian. Likewise, we will have countless secondary stories and thousands of NPCs to interact with until we reach the final mission.

With tatooine and Coruscant Out of line, kahn know what the next planet will be: Naboo. In any case, there are still many missing: Geonosis, Yavin 4, Kashyyyk, Kamino, Utapau, Dagobah, Nevarro, Alderaan, Mandalore, Mustafar and more. If you think that the worlds of starwars They are not for you, look at these 5 great worlds in Minecraft.

