STALKER 2 Creators Issue Statement Following Russian Invasion of Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine It is the news of the day and probably of the year, as it marks the beginning of a new war. The most important thing for the Ukrainian population at the moment is obviously the safety of all people, something that GSC Game World, the developer company of the long-awaited STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, a studio based in Kiev, a city whose airport has already been accessed by Russian army troops. Now, precisely because of this, the creators of STALKER 2 have issued a statement to clarify his position after everything that has happened in the last few hours.

This is the full statement of GSC Game World shared through his Twitter account.

“Today, the Russian Federation has officially declared war on Ukraine. Our country has woken up to the sounds of explosions and gunfire, but is prepared to defend its freedom and independence, so it remains strong and ready for anything. The future is uncertain, but we hope for the best, always confident in our armed forces and our belief in Ukraine. Therefore, we address our colleagues in the video game industry and also gamers, bloggers or anyone who sees this post in their feed: share, do not stand aside and help those who need it. Special aid account to support the armed forces of Ukraine. Transfers are possible from all corners of the world. Through pain, death, war, fear and inhuman cruelty, Ukraine will persevere. Like she always does.” STALKER 2 confirms its delay until the end of 2022

This has been the response of GSC Game World after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which also leaves in a uncertain situation to the video game that we mentioned at the beginning of this article, STALKER 2 and that just a few weeks ago announced its delay until december of this same year. However, of course, the release of this game is absolutely secondary to the recent events taking place in Ukraine.