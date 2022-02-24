Spicy preview of Carmella and Corey Graves reality show

Raw commentator Corey Graves and WWE Raw Superstar Carmella, who got engaged in marriage in October of last year, have announced that they will have their own reality show and WWE has already officially revealed the first trailer, and the truth is that what you see there is quite hot.

The reality show will be called Corey and Carmella, and as Graves explained on the most recent edition of the couple’s podcast, Bare With Us, It will have very short episodes taken from a single filming they made. These were his words:

► Corey Graves and Carmella jump to reality shows

—Carmella: We shot a pilot episode. They took that pilot and split it into 10 episodes of 4 minutes. It’s not going to be something you’re going to see on network television. It will be on WWE YouTube.

—Corey Graves: It will be released on Monday, February 28. I think all the episodes will be released at the same time. That is subject to change. WWE has been amazing in helping us keep our authenticity as much as we can.

It’s called Corey and Carmella, but for those of you who are listening to this, I can tell you that they will be able to know more about Matt and Leah from what they see on Raw, SmackDown or anything else WWE does.

It’s amazing to have the machinery working with us to help us achieve this goal, considering that it all started during the pandemic on Instagram Live because Leah and I were bored.

«It is in conjunction with WWE, the full story, the full disclosure, it will be how we liked it. This has been a project that has been in the works since the infancy of this podcast. But it happened immediately. We were contacted by our good friends at a company called Glass Entertainment.

—Carmella: They contacted my publicist. They saw our podcast. I don’t even know where they saw it. They saw a video that we had uploaded to our Instagram or something. They contacted my publicist. My publicist contacted me.

“They didn’t even realize we were in WWE. They had no idea we were WWE Superstars, they told us. I don’t know if that’s true though. The truth was that we took the proposal to WWE and said: ‘We have this opportunity. What do you think?’

Of course, over time, we just had to focus on figuring out how we were going to do it, how we were going to participate in this show. and there were a lot of negotiations, deals and stuff.

— Bass: We wanted to be as authentic as possible. I guess they don’t call them reality shows anymore. It’s entertainment without a script.

Next, the trailer for the reality show Corey and Carmella: