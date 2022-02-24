Soon you won’t be able to play Minecraft: Java Edition if you don’t meet this condition

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Minecraft is one of the most popular games in history, so Mojang and Microsoft continue to work on new features to keep their millions of users active. If you are one of them, you should know that a major game change is imminent.

In case you don’t remember, in 2020 it was announced that Minecraft: Java Edition and Mojang accounts would gradually migrate to the Microsoft ecosystem, so a company account will be necessary to continue enjoying said version of the game.

Well, the decisive moment is approaching and there is already a deadline for migration. So it is better that you are prepared so that you can continue enjoying the title and future releases of the franchise without problems.

You will need a Microsoft account to continue enjoying Minecraft

The change from Mojang accounts to Microsoft accounts will be done for security and platform integration reasons. Thus, a Microsoft account will be necessary to enter and play Minecraft: Java Editionas well as to use the launcher of Minecraft on PC.

The companies revealed that gamers will have until March 10 this year to voluntarily migrate their Mojang account to a Microsoft account. After that date, all those interested in playing Minecraft: Java Edition they will have to do it directly with a Microsoft account.

If the voluntary migration is not done, players will not be able to continue enjoying the title until they have an account with the company. Fortunately, the process is free and all players who complete it will be rewarded with a cape for their characters.

Minecraft: Java Edition is being made more secure! To get there, players will need to migrate to a Microsoft account. Better protection, continued access to Java, and an awesome cape too! Win! Find out more here: https://t.co/yXrEXY2XlN pic.twitter.com/9bKNu8936v — Minecraft (@Minecraft) February 4, 2022

How to migrate your Mojang account to continue playing Minecraft?

First of all, if you don’t have a Microsoft account, it’s a good idea to create one before the deadline mentioned above. To do this, simply visit this link and choose the option “Create a Microsoft account” and follow the steps to complete the process.

Later, you will have to go to the launcher of Minecraft or to the official site of Minecraft where there will be an option to complete the migration for free. It is important to note that you will keep all the content and your progress of Minecraft: Java Edition.

Once you do, your Microsoft account will serve you to play Minecraft: Java Edition, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, minecraft dungeons and other launches from the Microsoft launcher.

The migration will help you activate the 2-step verification, which means that your account and all your content will be better protected. Finally, you should know that your Mojang account will not serve you anymore after completing the process.

Minecraft is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, as well as iOS and Android devices. Here you will find all the news about the title.

