Sony prepares a major PlayStation Showcase in March, according to sources

With Horizon Forbidden West for sale and Grand Touring 7 in a few days -it launches on March 4-, Sony will have the opportunity to clarify the release schedule for the rest of the year after Ghostwire: Tokyo -March 25- and forspoken -May 24-. Various sources claim that Sony prepares a PlayStation Showcase during the next month which could be loaded with announcements and dates for games like god of war ragnarokscheduled for this year but still without a clear launch window -PS Store places it before October-.

Insider Tom Henderson posted a message in which he implied, not as exclusive information, that “PlayStation must be preparing ‘something’ in March. There are too many things lined up to suggest that’s the case.“. Nick Baker of XboxEra has reinforced the rumor by ensuring that “s, they have an event in March. It’s supposed to be ‘the good one’” in reference to the fact that it would be the program that had been rumored since January dedicated to important releases. Normally Sony also differentiates between State of Play -dedicated to a specific game, or several independent titles- and PlayStation Showcase for its big announcements.

Happy to add to whats already out there. Yes, theyve got a show in March. This is supposed to be “the good one” https://t.co/lG0THwSOgq—Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) February 23, 2022

The last PlayStation Showcase was held in September and revealed Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic Remakethe announcement of Spider-Man 2 and Wolverines by Insomniac Gamesas well as gameplay than expected god of war ragnarok new details of games already announced as forspoken and much more, such as the release date of Grand Touring 7.

What could we see in a PlayStation Showcase?

In addition to a date for Kratos’ new adventure, it is known that Final Fantasy 16 I’ll have news in the spring. news is also expected Hogwarts Legacy, the rumored The Last of Us Remakethe Naughty Dog multiplayer, the next BluePoint or the return of twisted metal.