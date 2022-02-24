Sony Pictures begins to move its film on ‘Kraven the Hunter’

sony pictures still owns the rights to Spider-Man and its incredible universe of enemies. Although he gave his character to Marvel and Disney in a profitable deal, the company does not intend to stop exploiting his license. A clear example They are the two deliveries of Venom how well they have performed at the box office and the Morbius vampire movie that will be released in a few days. However, these will not be the only enemies of the wall-crawler who will have their own story on the big screen, since the production company has streamlined the kraven the hunter project adding various roles and characters to the casting.

We first learned that Aaron Taylor Johnson as Kraven for, a few months later we meet Russsell Crowe ready to play Nikolai Kravinoff, the father of the protagonist. Now we know that two more villains are joining the project; Chameleon and Calypso. The first is another of that batch of “minor enemies” that Peter Parker faced in the 90s comics, having to circumvent the ability of the evil character who could become anyone. The second is a priestess who has accompanied Kraven on several occasions, usually as the love interest of the famous hunter.

Chameleon will be brought to life by Fred Hechinger, whom we met last year on the hit HBO series, The White Lotus. For his part and still unconfirmed, Calypso It will be played by the unknown Taylor Paige. kraven the hunter will be directed by JC Chandorresponsible of The most violent year and Margin Call and is scheduled for 2023.

Kraven was going to be the enemy of Spider-Man: No way home, but Jon Watts ended up giving in to planning accordingly towards the multiverse and Kevin Feige’s plan. For years it has been rumored that actors could play the villain: Keanu Reeves, Jason Momoa, Jon Berthal, and even Keanu Reeves. In the end, the study decided on Taylor Johnson, who already filled the role of MercuryWanda’s twin brother in Avengers: Age of Ultron. We still don’t know how Sony will try to connect these movies, but seeing how successful the Marvel model is, it wouldn’t be surprising if He wanted to bring all the villains together.