Sofía Vergara conquered the networks with a dangerous neckline outfit

The actress Sofia Vergara became the topic of conversation on social media after some images of her romantic getaway with her husband came to light joe manganiellofor those who wore an outfit that highlighted their attributes, here we share the details!

Last Wednesday night, the protagonist of “Modern Family” and her husband, the actor of the film “Magic Mike”, They were captured leaving the exclusive Craig’s restaurant, located in West Hollywood after a dreamy evening.

For this meeting, the couple chose to use looks that gave a lot to talk about, because they squandered style while exposing their worked figures.

For her part, Sofía Vergara was seen wearing an orange tailored suit made up of high-waisted satin pants and an oversized jacket. However, it was the tiny and tight top with which she accompanied the outfit, which left the audience open-mouthed. East It had a deep neckline that exposed its attributes.

In the case of Joe Manganiello, he was seen wearing a gray suit that he styled with a tight black shirt that accentuated his muscles.

In addition to the postcards captured by the paparazzi, Sofía Vergara made her followers part of this moment by sharing some stories through her Instagram account in which He not only gave a “little taste” of his outfit, but of the fun evening he shared.

It may interest you:

Sofia Vergara Confirmed as Judge on NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia de Vergara’s husband grabs her tail

5 famous single moms who gave everything for their children