Shiba Inu sweeps the cryptocurrency market, did you expect it? SHIB

photo freepik.com

Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama announced a partnership with a Naples burger factory last week. Inspired by the Shiba Inu meme token, Italian fast food Welly encourages cooperation from franchisees around the world. The fast food burger has undergone a complete rebranding, making the Shiba, the meme token’s signature dog, its official mascot. Welly also announced that it will accept Shiba Inu as a payment option while it considers adding support for a competing Dogecoin.

How does this change influence the prices of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency? The truth is that the last few hours we see Shiba Inu quite bullish. Right now its prices are for 0.00002498 dollars, having gone through increases of 6.69% in the last hours, and falls of 17.76% in the last week. The market volume of the last 24 hours will be seen at about $1,333,588,193, while the capitalization is marked by about $13,751,807,397.

Real-time chart of Shiba Inu SHIB cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Representatives of the brand reported today that in the last week they have received hundreds of requests to open more franchise restaurants. The Shiba Inu team advertises Welly as a healthy fast food option, which is said to set it apart from major market giants such as McDonald’s and Burger King.

The Naples-based restaurant, which opened in 2021, will also offer non-convertible tokens, which will give its customers access to exclusive benefits. While it seems unlikely that Welly’s actions could propel the price to such a large rally, new momentum catalysts have emerged recently.