She is 28 years old, is married to the leader of the band Foster the People and studied acting to overcome her shyness – Revista Para Ti

Julia Garner She was shy, with rebellious curls, very white skin, separated teeth and a devastating decision to go after her dream. None of those phrases that expelled her from the environment made her give up her desire: to be an actress. Thus, after a small role in The Americans (2015) came the casting for Ozarks (2017), the successful series of Netflix who stars alongside Janson Bateman and Laura Linney.

When he found out about the character ruth langmore -that 19-year-old girl with a family of criminals and business acumen- told herself that this time she was going to make it. “I remember thinking ‘My God, this character is amazing, I have to get it and get on this bus,’ “he told TheHollywoodReport. garner came from doing red tomato, a movie that had led her to use a Missouri accent. And she thought that accent would be perfect for Ruth. So he rehearsed his lines. Arriving at the audition, the walls were so thin that she was able to hear the other actresses saying her lines, and no one used an accent! When she began to make the speech, she did it as she had rehearsed it: “Otherwise I couldn’t remember the lyrics,” he explained.

Julia she left convinced that her casting had been -once again- a fiasco. She called her mother and said, “I think he’s a no.” But after a few days came the call that would change his career forever: had won the role of Ruth in the series that, at only 28 years old, allowed him to win two awards Emmy What Best Supporting Actress.

“I don’t have the standard Hollywood beauty. With my hair curlers and my separated teeth, I knew that I would get rarer characters and I would never be the cheerleader.” explained to the magazine Vanity Fair. But his character in Ozarks positioned her at the top of her meteoric career in Hollywood.

Nine years after your acting debut – went at 17 in the movie Martha Marcy May Marlene- He won the podium no less than meryl streep already Helena Bonham Carter, in the Emmy 2020. “I want special thanks to Meryl Streep. When I was 15 I saw Sophie’s Choice and I wanted to be an actress. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for you. And thank you, because I don’t know how to do anything else!”thanked at the ceremony.

The actress, who was born on February 1, 1994, in a suburb of the Bronx, in New York City, is the daughter of Tami Gingold, a therapist who made it big as an actress and comedian in her native Israel. her father, Thomas Garneris a painter and art teacher from Ohio. garnerJewish like her mother, she has described herself as “half-Israeli” and often travels to Israel to visit her mother’s family. She understands Hebrew – Gingold speaks it at his house – but she is not fluent in the language.

Jodie Foster in Taxi Driver, Mia Farrow in Rosemary’s baby and Anne Baxter in La malvada they were his cinematographic references; so much so, that she grew up obsessed with those films. “My life was like a Noah Baumbach movie,” he joked in the British magazine The Gentlewoman. In turn, the magazine maintains that the actress redesigned the concept of antiheroine. “I think that I ‘ve been very lucky. For my age and my gender I have played very interesting roles. At first it was hard for me to be chosen, I was about to, but they didn’t give it to me. It was like that at each and every one of my castings for almost two years. And then the jobs she got were as a young girl from a cult, pregnant teenager… I’ve always been clear that she wasn’t going to play the typical girl next door or the girl that everyone falls in love with. But I don’t care at all.”

garner did not start his acting studies by vocation, but to overcome your shyness and gain fluency, difficulties generated by their reading problems. “I’ve gotten a lot of good things out of acting. And I don’t mean to appear in this or that series or movie. I’m talking about something much more personal and intimate. I found the help I needed to stop being so shy and improve my reading and writing. There are not many people who can say that the interpretation has saved them, “the young woman was honest.

What he never imagined in those first years of studies is that he would get to star in Inventing Anna, (Inventing Anna), from the writer and director Shonda Rhimes, the miniseries premiered in Netflix on February 11, 2022. The series, based on a true story, tells the surprising story of Ana Sorokin, a young Russian woman who mocked the entire New York elite by posing as a wealthy German heiress who carried out monumental scams on the highest echelons of society and who renamed himself as Anna Devey while living in New York. “Is a responsibility to be the protagonistbut very exciting. It has been one of the hardest shoots I have had, it has lasted ten months and I have carried this character with me all that time”. He adds that when he first met Sorokin, who is serving his sentence at Rikers Island Prison, “it was one of those surreal moments in life. She was super sweet, I was able to understand why people liked her and she believed her.”

His parents were a very important support in their life: “They are very creative. my mother gave me psychology books to help me understand the character of some characters. He told me: ‘You should read this chapter, I think it will help you’. And she did.”

garner is also the star of The Assistantthe film of kittygreen, acclaimed at the Sundance Festival and in Berlin in 2020, where she plays the assistant of a Hollywood mogul who abuses his power to harass actresses. There are not a few who have seen a living portrait of Harvey Weinstein, today become the emblematic case of #MeToo. “The movement started a path that has improved our society. It shows, although time and education are still lacking -Kitty Green argues-. There is an inherent sexualization of the female condition that, thanks to recent movements, is beginning to disappear”.

“It seems that in a way #MeToo is already past news, but the reality is that it is important to keep the conversation open and keep talking about it, so as not to return to the starting point,” says the actress, adding: ” It’s not just about #MeToo, but about toxic work environments, about abuse in general. It’s not a men vs. women movie. She talks about how when you are rich, powerful and successful certain behaviors are accepted. What we are talking about is that society has a double standard for people with money and power.”

Julia Garner’s personal life

The love story between Mark and Julia started when they met at the Sundance Film Festival, just outside the famous Eccles Theater.

Mark Fosterfounder and vocalist of the band Foster the Peoplewho are known by titles like “Pumped Up Kicks” or “Torches”, song that placed them at the top of the Billboard list; this without forgetting the three nominations for the Grammy awards

In 2019 they decided to take a road trip to Yellowstone National Park in Montana that would completely change their lives: Mark proposed to her in a very special way: “He read me a poem he had written to me, and when he finished, he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him.”.

This is how Julia Garner and Mark Foster began their young marriage in the middle of the nature that characterizes the region of Montana, United States.

